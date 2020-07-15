RUMFORD — By a vote of 1458-997, the voters of the Regional School Unit 10 budget have approved the $29.4 million budget for 2020-21 during their elections on Tuesday.

Results for the school budget vote are: Buckfield 193-165; Hanover 42-43; Mexico 242-122; Roxbury 42-30; Rumford 721-373; Sumner 109-159 and Hartford 109-105.

The budget is about a $1.5 million increase from the current fiscal year or a 5.53% increase.

Assessments for the towns of Buckfield, Mexico, Rumford and Sumner would drop under the proposal, while Hanover, Hartford and Roxbury taxpayers would see increases. The average for tax assessments in the seven towns is a decrease of 1.36%.

On Wednesday, RSU 10 Superintendent Deb Alden said in an email to the Sun Journal, “I am so appreciative and relieved for our students, that it appears our budget has passed. I do heed the comments and concerns from the smaller towns throughout our district and all of our taxpayers; these are not taken lightly.

“As we move forward to get our students and staff back into our schools safely, we will carefully monitor our resources. Thank you to everyone who exercised their right to vote!”

Early in June, the RSU 10 Board of Directors received some negative feedback on the proposed 2021 budget from Hartford and Sumner selectmen who sent the board a letter requesting they “take another serious look at its pre-pandemic proposed budget and reduce it to keep the budget at the 2019-2020 level, except for contract considerations.”

And, during a hearing on the 2021 budget held at the end of June, Alden said that some negative impacts on the budget included maintenance on seven aging buildings to educate about 1,800 students and other cost increases, such as class instruction, capital improvement, and students’ social-emotional-mental health.

