I have never been more concerned about the direction in which this nation is going. It has reached the point where people are being silenced, shamed and even fired for having a differing point of view.

There are those pushing to defund law enforcement while, at the same time, empowering the thought and speech police; differing ideas are being suppressed and silenced through ridicule, shaming and outright censorship. A community social media platform is for the free exchange of information and ideas. Vulgarity is not appropriate, but it is not OK to silence differing opinions.

I support Black lives but do not support the Black Lives Matter movement. How does vandalizing, rioting, looting and destroying statues and monuments help Black lives? It doesn’t. It is only mob mentality and behavior, with many of the victims of these mobs being Black businesses, homes and lives.

Read the BLM mission statement. Any fair-minded person can see that the ultimate goal of BLM is to institute Marxism.

America is the land of the free and home of the brave. People should start acting like it and not be shamed into going along with something that doesn’t feel right out of fear of being called a racist. People should not have to prove they aren’t racist when they spend every day of their life not being one. But if people are going to support a movement, they should be sure they know what the ultimate goals of that movement are.

Scott Gunther, Bethel

