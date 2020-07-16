REGION — Bad weather conditions did little to deter area voters from showing up at the polls Tuesday, as most towns reported a steady turnout throughout the day.

Bethel candidates for school board, Maggie Davis and Stephanie Herbeck, were elected, tallying a total of 683 and 649 votes respectively between the four district towns. David Jones was the other candidate, receiving a total of 403 votes.

Davis received more votes in Bethel and Woodstock, and Herbeck received more in Greenwood and Newry.

Incumbents Stephanie Erickson and Bonnie Largess, both of Newry, were re-elected, with Largess for a three-year term and Erickson for a one-year term. Largess received 1,021 votes and Erickson received 914.

The lone candidate in Greenwood was Chasity Lake, who was re-elected, getting a total of 896 votes.

In Woodstock, Wendy Coffin defeated incumbent Marcel Polak 627-441. All four towns voted for Coffin. Polak had been on the board for nearly three decades.

There were also three seats up for grabs on the Bethel Selectboard, one for a one-year term and two for three-year terms. Neil Scanlon, running un-opposed for the one-year term, was elected with 559 votes. The seat had been vacant since Andy Whitney announced his resignation from the board in March.

Incumbents Lori Swain and Lloyd Sweetser, along with Pat McCartney, were gunning for the other two seats, with Swain and Sweetser coming out on top. Sweetser received 433 votes, Swain 333 and McCartney 299.

In Newry, selectman Tink Conkright was re-elected, getting 109 votes. Conkright was running unopposed.

All four towns approved the two state-wide bond questions

The SAD 44 budget also passed, 916-354. The other three questions on the SAD 44 ballots also all passed overwhelmingly.

