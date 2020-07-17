Skye Rogers found herself in the stressful situation of having to give the traditional valedictorian’s speech at Saint Dominic Academy’s anything-but-traditional graduation.

The pressure wasn’t completely new to Rogers, who had been in some rather high-stress situations in her athletic career.

None of those happened this spring, due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling the season, but in past springs Rogers faced stress head-on.

As a sophomore, she was the lone pitcher on the St. Dom’s softball team, and she was named a captain despite being an underclassmen. In last year’s preliminary round game at Dirigo, she broke a tie with a three-run double, and then closed the game from the pitcher’s circle.

“In the final inning we had a three-run lead, with the heart of their lineup coming to the plate, including one of the best power hitters in the state,” former St. Dom’s softball coach Chris Whitney said. “I asked (Rogers) if we wanted to intentionally walk her when she came around, and with a smile and chuckle Skye said, ‘No way!’

“With the tying run at third base and the power hitter up, she hit a mammoth foul ball, and after regaining consciousness, I watched Skye get out of the jam and strike a batter out to win the game.”

Also last year she added a second spring sport to her schedule, joining the girls lacrosse team, which was in need of some players for its playoff run. Rogers ended up playing the entire state championship game, for which the Saints had just enough players to field a full lineup in the victory.

“It was tough being thrown onto a team of really good players when I didn’t even know some of the basic rules, but everyone around me was so grateful and encouraging that it made it all worth it,” Rogers said, adding that lacrosse never conflicted with her softball season.

She said she was asked to play lacrosse again this year, but decided to just stick with softball, which she has played since third grade. She didn’t have the finish to her career that she was looking forward to in the sport, which left her “heartbroken.”

“That was my last chance to participate in a high school sport and it was ripped away before we even had one practice,” Rogers said.

The typical high school experience in general was ripped away from Rogers and her classmates, who didn’t get to see each other as an entire group until graduation.

“It really still hasn’t set in that high school is over because it feels like we never really got to say goodbye. However, this situation has, in a way, brought us closer together,” Rogers said. “I think we have all learned a lot from this pandemic, and we will no longer take our future experiences for granted.”

SOFTBALL

Skye Rogers

“Skye Rogers was one of the quietest leaders and competitors you’ll meet. However, you could never find a better student athlete as a person. Attitude, hustle, smarts, effort, confidence and heart, Skye Rogers lacks none of them, and she will go on to achieve whatever she wants to achieve in life, just as quiet as she always is, but with that shy smile and confidence. The world needs more Skye Rogers in it.”

GIRLS LACROSSE

“Raegan, Mia and Simone stepped up and filled some big shoes last season. Their leadership on and off the field helped the team overcome significant setbacks and garner the Saints’ their first state championship. I have no doubt that these seniors would have continued to grow their games and lead their young teammates to continued success during the 2020 season.”

— Former St. Dom’s girls lacrosse coach Leslie Klenk

Raegan Hachey

“Raegan’s tenacity helped a young defensive unit achieve success during a very competitive 2019 championship season. During 2019, Raegan’s overall game matured significantly and she was on track for a breakout year in 2020.”

Mia-Angelina Leslie

“As a midfielder, Mia’s instinctive play fueled the Saints’ potent attack and helped shut down opponents’ scoring opportunities throughout the 2019 championship season. 2020 was Mia’s year to captain the offense and see where she could lead it.”

Simone Long

“Simone is a rock. The 2019 championship season could not have been achieved without her consistent play in the net and the stepping up of her game at the point or points in a contest when her teammates needed her help the most. 2020 was another chance for Simone to show the Maine lacrosse community that she is a force to be reckoned with.”

BOYS LACROSSE

Evan Chen

“Came out for the team as a junior but was sick part of the season so he helped out where he could. Great attitude and (I) was looking forward with working with him again.”

Robbie Dick

“Tremendous athlete who worked hard and was a captain for us his junior year. Proved to be a great leader for us and would have been a key at midfield for us this year.”

Will Fletcher

“A great player with tremendous potential if lacrosse was his first love. Was a two-year captain for us, and would have been one of our leaders this year as well. One of our top scorers from the attack position for the past two springs.”

Eddie Huang

“An exchange student from China who had never played lacrosse before St. Dom’s. Turned into a good faceoff player and worked hard to be good at that position. Was the comedic relief for the team for the past two years. He would have had a bigger role this spring.”

Alex Roy

“A starting attackmen for us for two years. Great lefty that was just beginning to see his potential. Would have had a really good spring for us as he is a very good athlete.”

Ambrose Ward

“A great kid who played a manger role for us last year due to injury. Was going to get on the field for this spring and worked hard to get back into playing shape. Loves the game and was a big help to us last year. I feel sad for him but hope he continues to be part of the sport in college.”

Garrett Woodruff

“A transfer from Brunswick, was our leading scorer last spring. He would have been a leader for us this spring and one of our go-to guys from the midfield and attack positions. Hard worker who could be a great lacrosse player if that was his main focus and not hockey.”

GIRLS TENNIS

Avery Greco

“Avery had the large task of helping to rebuild the Lady Saints tennis program in the 2017-2018 season after all of its starters graduated in 2017. She embraced the challenge head on. Practice or match, win or lose, Avery kept a positive attitude and always displayed the same grit that her older siblings displayed on the court. Avery was a great help to both coaches and was always the biggest supporter of her teammates.”

Molly Myrick

“Molly balanced tennis between volunteering and her outside job. Seeing the excitement on Molly’s face when she made a great shot made the practice time all worthwhile. One of my favorite moments with Molly was seeing her volunteer at the Special Olympics Maine Tennis competition at Bates College this past fall.”

Rebecca Zimmerman

“Becca had a confidence about her that was unrivaled. Becca could always be counted on to share with the coaches exactly what could be improved upon after each set, which continued to help us in our planning. Becca had the drive to be the best player she could be.”

BOYS TENNIS

Zach Davis

“Zach had a good, positive attitude every time he took the court. He had the look of a tennis player: tall, athletic and had sweet hair. Zach was the consummate team player, always supporting his teammates during their matches.”

Andy Dolci

“Andy was one of two lefties on the boys team. He was also the comedic relief of the team, keeping things light during practices and matches, all while giving his best efforts on the court.”

Demetri Gammaitoni

“Demetri’s golf prowess helped him tremendously on the tennis court, as both sports have similar skill sets. Demetri was very thoughtful in his approach to playing. He wasn’t afraid to try the riskier shots to earn points for his doubles team. Demetri helped to improve his skills by playing in the winter season. This dedication was greatly appreciated by his coaches.”

Robby Kurtz

“Robby would have served as the boys’ No. 1 singles player for all four years of high school. His commitment to improving and working hard was unparalleled. The evolution in Robby’s game from his freshman year through last season was remarkable — the power and placement of shots, his quickness on the court, and the ability to get to just about every shot hit at him. Seeing how good other players in the state were and how high his own ceiling was helped mold Robby into the player he has become.”

Evan Rivard

“Evan had a determination about him to win every doubles match he played. He would always come off the court having analyzed the other team, which would always help out in our meetings between sets. In playing doubles, chemistry is an important aspect of the game. Evan played with numerous doubles partners during his time on the team, and his flexibility was greatly valued.”

Jaden Webster

“Jaden was a natural athlete that hadn’t really picked up a tennis racket competitively before halfway through the sophomore season. That’s right, halfway into the season, Jaden came and asked about playing. Jaden was a very insightful player, always asking the questions a coach hopes to hear, looking to improve every chance he could get.”

BASEBALL

Mike Cilley

“A four-year varsity baseball player who played catcher. Mike is also standout on the ice as a four-year varsity hockey player. Mike is tough, smart and a great teammate. He is also very respectful and a joy to coach. Mike recently received the Brother Gerard Laflamme Male Athlete of the Year award at St. Dom’s 2020 graduation ceremony.”

Jack Ouellette

“Another four-year varsity baseball player who has been excellent in the field and a reliable hitter. Jack is widely recognized for his leadership and integrity. Earlier this year he received a Citizenship Award from the Western Maine Conference and also was presented with the All-St. Dom’s Award for excellence in the areas of academics, leadership, sportsmanship and performance in multiple varsity sports.”

Zack Pelletier

“Has steadily improved since his freshman year to play a key role on the team. Has come up with some timely hits and big plays. Also a member of the varsity soccer and hockey teams.”

Will Laflamme

“A four-year varsity member who started at second base as a freshman. Has become bigger, stronger and tougher over time. Coming off an outstanding senior season in basketball where he was the second-leading rebounder in the conference and was selected to play in the WMC senior all-star game.”

TRACK AND FIELD

Mark D’Alessandro

“Inate leadership. You’re always looking for people who have that leadership quality, and Mark has that. I believe that he was ready to go (in 2020). He had great motivation. As an athlete, he’s a great leader, as far as being in the workout field and taking care of the kids.”

Quotes provided by boys and girls tennis coach Andrew Girouard, boys lacrosse coach Tim Matteson, track and field coach Dan Campbell, former girls lacrosse coach Leslie Klenk, former softball coach Chris Whitney and Yorkey.

