Editors note: The Lobster Bowl would have been played Saturday, had the annual Maine high school football all-star game not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this week, the Sun Journal will recognize the football players and cheerleaders from the area who were selected to participate in the game.

HUNTER MEEKS, MT. BLUE

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“For me, being selected to the lobster bowl was something I dreamt of as a kid. It had the word ‘bowl’ in it, and as a kid it was basically the Super Bowl. I started playing football in third grade as a quarterback and immediately fell in love with the game. I worked my way up through the grades, slowly learning new ways to improve myself, but never in a million years did I think I was qualified for the Lobster Bowl. It means more than words could ever describe to be chosen to partake in the event. That’s the kind of stuff I can tell my kids about 10-20 years down the road. I am honored, to say the least, to be able to play in such a prestigious game.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to be on the same team as?

“The opponent I was most excited to team up with would have to be Zeb Tibbetts from Skowhegan. Despite him being on the opposite side of the ball, I was still excited to team up and work with him. Zeb and I have player against each other since middle school, whether it was football or baseball. We had talked a few times over the course of our rivalry, the most memorable one being an eighth-grade baseball game where he made a bet with our catcher on who could throw more kids out that game. His competitive spirit reminded me much of my own and made me very excited to have him as a teammate in what was suppose to be the last game of my high school career.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“A few come to mind — scoring six touchdowns on senior night, winning my first varsity start at QB against a Lawrence team that had just been to the (Pine Tree Conference) championship the year prior. But If I had to pick one it would hands-down have to be throwing the game-winning touchdown in the first round of the playoffs against the previously unbeaten Cony Rams. We were down 14-7 when I found Kyle Fox in the end zone on a slant route to tie the game; which was then followed by another TD pass on the first play of overtime to put the game away. There is nothing that will ever top the feelings of emotion and pride running through my body when that clock hit zero. Those are the types of memories that stick with you for a lifetime.

KYLE FOX, MT. BLUE

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“Being selected in the Lobster Bowl is such an honor to me. When I think back at my last year playing with Mt. Blue, I think of all the hard work and dedication I brought to my team during the summer and fall. My accomplishments (in) this sport has been a privilege that will eventually lead to something greater in life. It feels good to be recognized and seen as someone who has gave it all on and off the football field.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to be on the same team as?

“There were many teams I have faced throughout my football career, and most of the time I would make ‘rival buddies,’ as I say it. For a while I would ask myself if there will ever be a time where I would play with other players on another team, I thought it would be a time to remember. This year was our shot to have a fun, memorable experience as players that were known to do great things. Something I was really looking forward to.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“I don’t know where to start. Every game I’ve played, I’d end up making plays after plays, as other people have mentioned. But to me, I think my most memorable moment was my senior game night. The feeling of playing on your own turf one last time as a Cougar for Mt. Blue is honorable. My stats were insane! Three receiving touchdowns, with a total of four touchdowns all together. I also wanted to give a big shout out to Hunter Meeks. That night was probably the best game for the both of us. Hunter has been my quarterback for as long as I can remember. For the both of us to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl would have been a day to remember. It would have been awesome to be able to play with my quarterback one last time.”

ERIN LANDRY, MOUNTAIN VALLEY

What does it mean to be selected to be a cheerleader for the Lobster Bowl?

“Knowing that the money raised goes to the Shrine hospitals for children was amazing and made me want to raise more money. Also the cheerleaders I looked up to went to the Lobster Bowl, so when I was selected I was excited.”

Which cheerleaders from other schools were you looking forward to cheering alongside at the Lobster Bowl?

“I was looking forward to meeting cheerleaders from other teams and working together. ”

What was your favorite fall cheering moment?

“My favorite part of fall cheering this past year was the bond our team was able to have, and spaghetti suppers.”

RILEY PARMENTER, LEAVITT

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“Making the Lobster Bowl meant a lot because two years prior my brother had accomplished the same thing and it brings pride being able to follow him up and do the same thing.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“When it comes to teammates, I didn’t have anyone specifically I was interested in competing alongside. I was just genuinely excited to play along with other great players. It’s always a great way to further yourself, being surrounded by others with a similar work ethic as yourself.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“The best moment of the season for me was running that gold ball back to the community that supported the Hornets through all the years rebuilding and hard work.”

CAMDEN JORDAN, LEAVITT

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“It means a lot.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“Matt Laughlin, Cape Elizabeth, because I’ve been to camps with him and we have built a friendship over the years.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“Winning states at UMO.”

COLE MORIN, LEAVITT

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“To me, being elected to the Lobster Bowl was a great honor. I looked forward to playing for a good cause and having fun.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I was looking forward to playing with Brandon Frey from Spruce Mountain because we’ll be playing at CMCC together next year. It’d be cool to be teammates with someone from another school in multiple sports.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“My favorite on-field moment was winning the state championship in front of our fans. We had a big showing of people and it was great to share a special moment like that with our community.”

If you are a football player or cheerleader from the Sun Journal’s coverage area who was selected to participate in the 2020 Lobster Bowl and have not been contacted by the Sun Journal sports staff, please email [email protected]

