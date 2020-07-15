Editors note: The Lobster Bowl would have been played Saturday, had the annual Maine high school football all-star game not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this week, the Sun Journal will recognize the football players and cheerleaders from the area who were selected to participate in the game.

DYLON JACKSON, LEWISTON

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“To me, the Lobster Bowl was a great honor to be chosen, and I felt like it was an amazing opportunity and I was looking forward to it.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I didn’t (know the opposing players very well), but I was excited to play along with my childhood teammate Dominick Colon for the last time. We’ve been playing since we were kids and have grown together playing football.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“I don’t have an any particular favorite memory but I always enjoyed playing with my teammates and close friends throughout the years, and I’m gonna miss it when I go to college this fall.”

DOMINICK COLÓN, LEWISTON

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“It felt like I was getting the happy ending, but it’s unfortunately not happening. I still feel a great sense of honor playing in the Lobster Bowl.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I was looking forward to playing with all my new teammates. I’d be playing with these guys forever and I might not know the majority of them, but I respect them. It’d be a very unique experience to play against my usual opponents.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“My sophomore year we were matched up against the undefeated Red Eddies in the final game of the regular season. It was packed and it was an amazing feeling winning that game with so many eyes to see it. It was a hard-fought game, just a great game to play.”

AUTUMN BYRAS, OAK HILL

What does it mean to be selected to be a cheerleader in the Lobster Bowl?

“To be selected for the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl was like being told that Christmas was for the whole month of December instead of just one day. I was so excited when my coach told me and one of my fellow cheerleaders that we were going to be able to be a part of something amazing.”

What part of the Lobster Bowl week were you looking forward to most?

“The part of the Lobster Bowl week that I was most excited about and looking forward to the most was getting to meet all of the new people that shared the same passion as I do.”

What your favorite moment was from the football season?

“My favorite moment from this past football season was when myself and two other senior cheerleaders from my squad went to Subway and then hung out in the school parking lot for a few hours after cheering practice.”

PEYTON WRIGHT, OAK HILL

What does it mean to be selected to be a cheerleader in the Lobster Bowl?

“It was an honor to be chosen for the Lobster Bowl. I was truly disappointed to hear it had been canceled but am still grateful for the opportunity. As a senior my father played in the Lobster Bowl and I couldn’t believe I had been chosen in my last year.”

What part of the Lobster Bowl week were you looking forward to most?

“I was especially looking forward to meeting new teammates with a similar passion as myself. I would have loved to have made new friends before leaving for college.”

What your favorite moment was from the football season?

“Welcoming the new additions to our team and watching them grow. I will miss my girls dearly but know they will do just fine without me. They’ll form a strong team. I can’t wait to visit them and watch them perform”

BRANDON FREY, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“Having a brother and uncle both play in the Lobster Bowl makes me proud to keep the love and tradition of football strong in our family. Also, knowing the money we raised all goes to Shriners hospitals to help kids is an awesome feeling.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I was looking forward to playing with Cole Morin of Leavitt. Even though we didn’t compete against each other (in high school football), we will be playing together at CMCC for basketball. It would have been cool to play with him on both the field and court as teammates.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“One of my favorite memories was the game I scored five touchdowns against Madison. It was also awesome because that night we played in honor of Larry Lord, who was injured while saving many lives in the explosion in Farmington and a member of the Jake Lord Play it Safe Foundation.”

MATTHEW BROWN, MOUNTAIN VALLEY

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“Being selected to the Lobster Bowl means a lot to me especially because I never really thought that I would get it. It was in the back of my head all season, and I am truly grateful that I was selected and really upset that I will never be able to experience this great accomplishment.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“There was really no opponent that I was looking forward to playing with, but I was definitely looking forward to playing with the kids that I have been playing against every year over the last several years.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“My favorite on-field moment was the amount of emotion our team had during the Madison game after my best friend/teammate had passed away. He was there with us that entire game and we came together that game and played for him and won the game.”

If you are a football player or cheerleader from the Sun Journal’s coverage area who was selected to participate in the 2020 Lobster Bowl and have not been contacted by the Sun Journal sports staff, please email [email protected]

