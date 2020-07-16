The high point of Riley Quatrano’s high school athletic career, which included varsity football and track and field, wasn’t the state title he helped the Greyhounds win in football last fall but the win that got them to the gold ball game, a 25-14 triumph over rival Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, in the Class D South championship.

About This Series In response to the spring sports season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sun Journal sports staff is teaming up with athletic directors and coaches to honor the athletes who would have closed out their high school sports careers this spring.

The game was scheduled to be played at Winthrop’s Maxwell Field, but poor field conditions forced it to be moved to the artificial turf at Lewiston’s Don Roux Field. The speedy Quatrano and the Greyhounds found the conditions there very much to their liking as they used a number of big plays to avenge a regular-season loss to the Ramblers.

“I was more excited to beat Winthrop than win the state game, to be honest. They had killed us during the regular season (49-14) and no one was picking us to win,” said Quatrano, who caught a touchdown pass from QB Seth Leeman, picked off a pass on defense and had a long, momentum-swinging kick return that night. “For me to have what I think was the best game of my career against them was special. That game was a track meet.”

He had no way of knowing at the time, but that would be the closest Quatrano would get to an outdoor track season during his senior year.

The COVID-19 outbreak robbed Quatrano of his spring season and a chance to compete in the 200 meter dash, long jump, triple jump and, he believes, an opportunity to win a state title.

“I thought we could have won the 4×100 (relay) at states,” Quatrano said, “especially if we could have gotten Leeman to come out. He would have been our anchor, and if he’d have been there we would have won easily.”

Instead of passing the baton, Quatrano spent his spring committing to Plymouth State University, where he’ll major in finance and minor in economics, as well as train to play football for the Panthers.

Like many others, Quatrano had to improvise his workouts from home, running sprints in the driveway and doing pull-ups in the basement. But his workouts kicked up a notch when he started joining another Greyhound graduate, former Lisbon quarterback Tyler Halls.

Halls is now a standout wide receiver at Husson and has plenty of wisdom to offer Quatrano, a wide receiver and cornerback in high school, as he begins his college career.

“I’ve been picking his brain a lot,” said Quatrano, who will room at Plymouth State with another Greyhound, Colin Houle.

— Randy Whitehouse

TRACK AND FIELD

Daniel Bolton

“The ultimate team leader, who leads by example. He cares for his teammates and is always encouraging others to succeed. He has been quality sprinter, a thrower, a hurdler, a relay person, but more importantly, a dedicated pole vaulter. His expertise in that event was immeasurable. We will miss his expertise.”

Cameron Bourget

“A quiet warrior that mastered hurdling and constantly improved each year. His entry in the shot put was encouraging last year and he would have been our No. 1 thrower this spring. His hard working demeanor made him a wonderful athlete to be around. We will miss his leadership.”

Alex Cole

“A hurdler who came into his own at the 2019 state meet. Hard-working and willing to do the drills necessary to succeed. His work ethic was outstanding, willing to repeat drill after drill to become a better competitor. We will miss his dedication.”

Cody Decatur

“The person who made every practice a treat because he was there to give 110% each and every day. His energy, his dedication and his willingness to do anything for the team was inspirational, His spot on relays teams was going to be his for the taking. We will miss his energy.”

Corbin Hall

“Our leader in the race walk with over six years of experience. Another quiet warrior whose expertise in the event improved each year. One of the program’s few race walkers who was a state qualifier every year of his career. His gentle spirit, his devotion to his team, and his hard-working ability will be difficult to replace. We will miss his work ethic.”

Seth Leeman

“One of the most talented athletes on the team. A state-level hurdler and jumper with the ability to threaten school records this season. His enthusiasm as a leader and a role model was impressive, and his dedication to the sport made coaching a joy. We will miss his ability.”

Izaya May

“Another multi-event warrior who could perform well in diverse events like race walking, relays and pole vaulting on a state level. His daily smile was a pleasure to see, as was his willingness to do any events that the team needed. We will miss his enthusiasm.”

Riley Quatrano

“The ultimate sprinter, who with his presence made any relay team competitive on a high level. His constant energy made him a valuable member for the team as he also developed as a jumper. His booming personality and his dedication to the sport was a daily treat. We will miss his laughter.”

Michael Ray

“The definition of a team leader. This hard-working athlete ran all long-distance events, always giving 120%. He never backed down from a competitor, was always coachable, and made every team he has been on a very competitive team. We will miss his devotion to his sport.”

Kadrian Rugullies

“Another road warrior. Middle and long distance is this athlete’s forte. A competitive runner, no matter the distance. His ability to help on relays was a coach’s dream. His quiet presence on the team will be difficult to replace. A coach’s dream for any team. We will miss his spirit.”

GIRLS TENNIS

Oceana Assignon

“She learned a lot in her first year of playing tennis. Was able to experience some singles time and some doubles playing time.”

Emma Cleaves

“Emma was our No. 1 singles player, which she did very good at. She is very quick along the baseline, and was very coachable. She brought that winning mentality from cheering.”

Siara Martin

“A three-sport athlete — soccer, basketball, two years of track and field, and last year was her first year playing tennis. An athletic player who loves to compete, hard worker. She learned a lot of the style of tennis and worked well as a doubles player last year.”

Madi Valcourt

“A three-sport athlete. Another athlete who competes in tennis who brought a winning mentality from competition cheering. Very coachable, had a lot of success as doubles player.”

Vannessa Wasielewski

“A three-sport athlete … she brought that winning mentality from being on a successful competition cheering run — two state titles. Works hard, is very coachable, could put as a single player or doubles player and would thrive.”

BOYS TENNIS

Ben James

“Ben James has been a four-year player. He was flexible in whichever role I had him in. I could put him in singles or doubles, depending on what was needed that day. He will be missed. A top 10 student at Lisbon High School. ”

SOFTBALL

Sadie Hardt

“A solid defensive outfielder whose bat was coming around. Very coachable and a hard worker who was going to be a big part of the season.”

Kiley Merritt

“A quiet leader who just loves to play softball. A fierce competitor in any sport. She is coachable, a player that will always produce in the clutch.”

Shu Ring

“A versatile player who was starting to come into her own this year.”

Giana Russo

“A tough out, leader of our team who loves to play. Giana can play anywhere on the softball diamond. She is one of the top players in the MVC.”

BASEBALL

Hunter Davis

“A versatile athlete who gives his all in the field. Played both corner outfield spots, (and was) used in pinch hitting and pinch running situations. A vital member of 2019 state championship team.”

DJ Douglass

“Played a big role last year, as he pitched when needed and alternated between shortstop and outfield. When playing shortstop he made a lot of great plays. The same in the outfield. As a pitcher he was coming into his own. He was a big part of our state championship team.”

Colin Houle

“A strong athlete who has a good bat. Brings a strong work ethic to the team. An all-conference player in football for his strong play on the line and as a linebacker, which was vital to the football team winning the 2019 state championship. Played a key role in 2019 baseball state championship team.”

Levi Levesque

“Our starting first baseman. Hits to all fields. His bat was instrumental in our run to a state championship. All-conference at first base. Had big hit after big hit. Hit in the clutch. He was also a vital member of the 2019 state football championship team.”

Jack Tibbetts

“Very solid infielder. Was our starting second baseman last year. Good bat. He has a strong leadership role on this team. His leadership in soccer and wrestling has made him a natural leader for the baseball team. Good speed on the base paths last year. His bat and play was important in our state championship title.”

Jordan Tracy

“Baseball. Another member of our senior class who has been very important either as an infielder, outfielder, has pitched as well. Good attitude, loves baseball. His role was important in winning the state championship.”

