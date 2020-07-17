CANTON — Thirty-four voters attended the annual Town Meeting on Thursday, seated 6 feet apart at the ball field on School Street to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They approved all 42 articles on the warrant, leading to a $1.15 million municipal budget for 2020-21. The amount does not include the $952,834 assessment for Regional School Unit 56, which was approved at the polls Tuesday.

Residents authorized spending $5,000 for the Lake Anasagunticook Association in support of a 2020-21 watershed mitigation fund grant that supplies matching funds to assist in lessing risks to water quality in Anasagunticook Lake.

“The federal grant has been conditionally awarded and actual amounts will depend on the amount of match that is raised,” association member Diane Ray said.

Before taking up the warrant, two awards were presented. Selectman Russell Adams presented the Citizens of the Year award to Steve and Lisa Wills, who run the town’s food bank with the help of volunteers.

“They have donated untold hours of service to the community in many aspects to the town,” Adams said.

“They are active in the Hi-Riders Snowmobile Club, they have almost single-handedly organized the popular Snow Days event, and probably most importantly they run our food bank,” he said.

The Maine Spirit of America award was presented to the Cemetery Ladies: Prudy Adams, Robyn McClintock, Carole Robbins and Anne Chamberlin for “commendable community service.”

Town Clerk Carol Buzzell, in her presentation, said the women “brought the 14 cemeteries in Canton to a whole new level. They worked on cleaning approximately 500 stones across the town.”

David Madison received an award for his 30 years of service at the Sewer Department and for his dedication to the town.

