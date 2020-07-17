LEWISTON – Roland “Ike” Lecompte, 90, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Auburn on July 13, 2020. Born December 29, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of Rene and Elizabeth Gagne Lecompte. In 1956, Ike married the former Constance Allen. Together they raised three wonderful children, Maryann Lecompte and partner Gerald Mathieu of Auburn, Susan and husband Keith Duffey of Poland, and Michael and wife Ronda Lecompte of Lewiston. Ike played football at Lewiston High School and joined the Coast Guard after his graduation in 1951. When he finished his tour of duty with the Coast Guard he studied tool and die making at the Allied School of Mechanical Trade in Chicago, Ill. He worked as a machinist in Chicago, Lewiston, and South Portland until his retirement. After retiring, Ike started to design and make items out of wood in his basement workshop. His children and grandchildren were gifted many special wooden toys, furniture, and other items.

Besides his children, Ike is survived by three grandchildren, Logan and Lauren Lecompte, Andrea and husband Aaron Webster, a great-grandson, Liam Webster and his “fur grandkids”, Ramen Noodle and Ninja Noodle Duffey. He was predeceased by his brother, Rene Lecompte Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for all the special care they gave Ike during his last days.

A visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, following CDC guidelines from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, with a private funeral service Monday at Holy Family Church, followed by entombment at St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolence and a video tribute may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Lewiston Recreation Dept. Attn: Seniors

Card League,

65 Central Ave.

Lewiston, ME.

