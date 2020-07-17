RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce details of its upcoming 27 annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event will be held on August 19 at Mingo Springs Golf Course.
To comply with COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing, there will be two shotgun starts – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (Rain date is August 20, with two shotgun starts – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.).
This year’s event offers several fun features and exciting prizes: Prizes for Men’s and Ladies’ Longest Drive on No. 11 and 18; Prizes for Closest-to-Pin on No. 4 and No. 12; Prizes for first and second place in each flight, including a Mixed Flight (men & women combined teams); Traditional Scramble – for all flights
As in previous years, mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and there will again be “golden tees”, which have been extremely popular,
Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce (207-864-5571 or [email protected]).
Entry forms for golfers are available at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce office (6 Park Road in Rangeley), at Mingo Springs Golf Course or online at https://www.rangeleymaine.com/calendar/event/6845. For more information, please contact the Chamber (207-864-5571 or [email protected] ). Price includes greens fees, cart, prizes and a hearty box lunch prepared by the Country Club Inn.
