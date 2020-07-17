MADRID — It is with very sad hearts the Trustees of Reeds Mill Church, Madrid, unanimously voted to cancel the remaining summer services due to Covid 19. The church is only open for Sunday services throughout July and August. “It is heartbreaking to not hold services there this summer,” a spokesperson said. “It is such a special and unique place to worship. People really look forward to attending the ‘Church in the Wildwood’, finding respite from the world’s chaos.” The July services had previously been canceled. The church holds an annual Hymn Sing in September, which has also been canceled. Plans for the Thanksgiving and Candlelight Christmas Services are still on hold. For more information call Ginni at 207-639-2713 or visit the church website.www.reedsmillchurch.org.

