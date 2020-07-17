REGION — SeniorsPlus in partnership with Healthy Living for ME will be offering free workshops for adults who are interested in learning how to prevent falls, manage diabetes, pain, and other conditions. Scheduled workshops include Living Well with Diabetes, Living Well with Chronic Pain, Better Health Now with Diabetes, Better Health Now with Chronic Pain, and Tai Chi for Health & Balance.

The workshops are free and open to the public but registration is required. Please call (207) 440-2390 or email [email protected] for more information and to register.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of organizations delivering evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

About SeniorsPlus

SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s Area Agency on Aging, has been a leading provider of information and advice, referrals, programs, and activities since 1972. Today, SeniorsPlus is poised to serve adults of all ages and backgrounds in a changing, challenging world. We are here for you as you look forward to longer, more active lives and seek to engage in new physical and intellectual activities.

About Healthy Living for ME

Healthy Living for ME is a partnership with Spectrum Generations, SeniorsPlus, and Aroostook Agency on Aging – three of Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging – to deliver statewide chronic disease self-management and falls prevention classes. FMI or to find a class, visit: healthylivingforme.org or on Facebook @Healthy Living for ME

filed under: