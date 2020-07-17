LEWISTON — Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Station Grill Restaurant is open for business.

Located in the historic railroad depot at 103 Lincoln St., the new restaurant welcomed its first customers last week after months of planning and preparation.

Owned by Kathy Lebel, the menu features soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, steak and seafood, with daily home-style specials.

In addition to indoor seating, the restaurant also boasts an outdoor patio and offers curbside pick-up.

While the restaurant has yet to be decorated, Lebel said the Station Grill will soon sport a historical theme with prints from the Lewiston Historical Society hanging on the walls.

Lebel and her husband, David, already own one restaurant on Lincoln Street, Schemengees Bar & Grille. Despite expanding the business to offer restaurant-style food and seating a few years back, she said that it was hard to attract people who only thought of Schemengees as a bar.

“We tried to expand Schemengees with the food, which it went great, but it was hard to get customers in because of the bar theme or the pool room theme, not really the restaurant,” she said.

Lebel wanted to open a straight restaurant focusing on “good home-cooked meals.” Now that the Station Grill is open, she plans to differentiate the menus at both of the restaurants to match each restaurant’s ambiance.

However, both restaurants will offer Schemengees’ popular chicken tenders.

Opening a business was difficult enough in pre-pandemic times, however Lebel is confident that her experience and established customer base will make the Station Grill successful.

“I feel really confident because of the client base that we have, the loyalty and support we have,” Lebel said. “We’re known in the community, we’re known for our chicken tenders, we’re known for our fried clams at Schemengees. They all know that we’re opening up here at the station. They’ve already started to come out, they’re coming back and they’re spreading the word.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schemengees has been closed since briefly reopening in May, allowing Lebel to solely focus on the Station Grill. They hope to reopen Schemengees in August.

The restaurant Rails used to occupy the historic railroad depot. It closed in August 2018.

