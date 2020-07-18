HEBRON ? Dana Lejonhud, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his neighbor’s house in Hebron on Wednesday afternoon, after surviving Leukemia last year. He was born in Portland on December 29, 1962, to Philip and Marilyn Lejonhud. He graduated from OHCHS as a distinguished athlete, and went on to earn his associate degree from UMO. He married Susan Turner on December 21, 1991, and was a devoted father to four children.

Dana was a large man with a fierce heart and loyal hands; he found peace and pleasure in providing for his family, his neighbors, and his friends. His chosen pastimes included hunting, fishing, football, gardening, birdwatching, teasing his family, and joking with those he held most dear. He has been a member of the Tyrian Masonic Lodge #73 A.F. and A.M. for many years, and an avid supporter of U.S. veterans.

He is loved by his wife, Susan; son, Jesse and wife Christina; daughter, Nicole; son, Zachary; son, Ian; sister, Andrea and husband Larry; brother, Carl; sister, Martina and husband Danny; his mother-in-law, Lois; a large extended family of beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews; and an even larger extended family of cherished friends. He will be missed by many, and his place will never be filled.

Visitation at Chandler Funeral Homes, 45 Main St., South Paris, will be on Thursday July 23 from 6?8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held outdoors at Dana’s house, 136 Station Rd Hebron, on Saturday July 25 at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing please.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project

P.O. Box 758517,

Topeka, KS, 66675.

