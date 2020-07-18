LEWISTON – Janet Yvette Turcotte sadly passed away unexpectedly at home on July 8, 2020, in the arms of her husband of 55 years. She was born to Athur and Yvette St. Laurent on October 21, 1945, in Lewiston, Maine. Janet married her high school sweetheart, Norman A. Turcotte on May 1, 1965. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1963. She spent her professional career as a mom first then an office worker for a few different companies retiring as a Medical Billing Clerk for North Country Associates in 2010.

Janet was a devoted wife, mom, and grandmother. Her eyes sparkled every time she talked about her family. She leaves behind so many beautiful memories. Her bubbly personality will forever be ingrained in our hearts. She cherished and loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Janet was a fun-loving spirit who was kind to every soul she met. She truly treated everybody with a kind and open-heart. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Janet loved gardening knitting, crochet along with camping, and traveled to many European countries.

Janet was preceded by her parents, Athur and Yvette St. Laurent of Lewiston, her brother, Raymond St. Laurent of Tampa, Fla.

She is survived by her husband, Norman A. Turcotte of Wales, her brother, Gerard St. Laurent of Linneus Maine., her three children; Rodney Turcotte of Fairbanks, Alaska, John Turcotte and wife Lori of Lewiston, and Nicholas Turcotte of Wales; three grandchildren, Derek Turcotte and wife Tanya of Lewiston, Briar Turcotte and Ever Turcotte and her two great-grandchildren; Quinn and Logan Turcotte.

The family has decided to hold off on planning a celebration of life for their beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend until the restriction of COVID is lifted.

