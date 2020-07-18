DIXFIELD/ BUCKSPORT – Stephen W. Leavitt, 87, passed away in Bucksport, on July 14, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1932, the son of George and Lula (Boyle) Leavitt.

Stephen served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a high school English teacher, having taught in Rumford for many years, and also in several other area schools during his career. Steve was well-known for being a great storyteller and having a quick sense of humor. He was an avid outdoorsman, whether hunting or fishing and was a member of the Biggest Bucks in Maine Club. He took great pride in his expert marksmanship.

He was a longtime resident of Dixfield where he lived on the family farm. He was a past Master of King Hiram Masonic Lodge # 57 and a member of the Rumford American Legion. He was also a longtime member of the Dixfield Congregational Church.

He is survived by his four children: Stephanie L. Dumont and husband John, Susan H. Warren, and husband Bayard, William G. Leavitt, and Robert G. Leavitt, grandchildren; Brett, Emily, Rachael, Jacob, Kristen, Kylie, Nathan, Collin, Haley and Ashley, six great-grandchildren, two brothers; Arthur Leavitt and Robert Boyle along with many nieces and nephews.

Stephen was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Marcia (Leslie) Leavitt , has been greatly missed for the past fourteen years. He was also predeceased by two brothers, George Leavitt and Charles Leavitt, and sister Ethel Pepin.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the Farrington-Morton Cemetery on River Road in Mexico. Arrangements are under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bucksport. (mitchelltweedie-young.com)

