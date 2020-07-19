LEWISTON – Teresa Ann Smith, 53, passed away peacefully at her home on July 11 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

A graduate of Oxford Hills, Teresa made a career out of caring for others. She worked in many facilities in Maine, from Bangor to Portland, over the last 36 years as a CNA. She loved all of her patients and treated them with much love and respect. Teresa and life partner, Gary, raised two children, Casey and Kyle.

Teresa is predeceased by her daughter, Julie.

She is survived by her partner, Gary Mooar; daughter Casey Ramsay, son Kyle Ramsay; parents, Carl and Beverly Garland; sister, Tammy and brother, Shawn Garland; and many aunts and cousins.

There will be a private burial at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn.

