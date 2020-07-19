Tarantulas seized from Norway motel
I have just received information that William Shatner is shaken but otherwise safe after the ordeal. And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you need to go back to the ’70s and watch more “Creature Features.”
The most wonderful time of the year?
Meanwhile, in downtown Lewiston, a woman fairly new to the area reports spotting a young woman, dressed as a white unicorn, arguing with a man dressed as Chewbacca as they strolled up Pine Street. “They were dressed head to toe in their outfits,” the baffled noobie told me. “They acted like they had normal clothes on. Did they not have their laundry done? I don’t get it.” Since the lady is somewhat new to the area, it was tempting to tell her: “Oh, that? Why, July 14 in Lewiston is Dress As Your Favorite Fur-Bearing Fictional Creature and Argue with a Stranger on the Street Day. Did you not get my Dress As Your Favorite Fur-Bearing Fictional Creature and Argue with a Stranger on the Street Day card?”
Hail in July!
Yawn. I mean, is anybody really surprised by this? When you consider the strangeness of 2020, it’s hard to get overly excited by a rain of anything, up to and including tarantulas, William Shatner, unicorns or people dressed as Chewbacca. Hail? Ptth. Wake me up when chocolate Graham crackers start falling from the skies (you still can’t find the dang things in the stores) or let me sleep.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Columns & Analysis
No excuses for our lapse in reporting
-
Opinion
Matthew Foster: Outdoor recreation needs sustainable funding
-
Uncategorized
Jason Levesque: Questions must be asked, combined efforts made
-
bPlus
Dear Abby: Choice of baby’s name could be problem
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, Libra: Protect against bullies, manipulative individuals