On Tuesday, the Maine Nordiques will add seven more members to the organization through the North American Hockey League’s Entry Draft.

The draft will begin at 2 p.m and the Nordiques hold the seventh overall pick in the first round.

It will be the second draft of the off-season for the NAHL. The league instituted a three round supplemental draft on May 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Nordiques selected forward Reese Farrell, an Auburn native with their first-round selection. They also added defensemen Cooper Swift and Kaden Johnson.

The entry draft is normally held in early June. Last year the Nordiques made defenseman Casper Soderling their first-round selection.

Nordiques head coach Nolan Howe says Tuesday’s draft hopes to provide depth for the organization given potential player movement such as players committing to college hockey or getting called up to the United States Hockey League, the lone Tier I junior hockey league under the USA Hockey’s umbrella.

Last year, the organization had goalies Avery Sturtz and Connor Androlewicz get called up to the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers.

“With our league in particular, the number one goal of our league is to advance our players and provide them opportunities at the next level,” Howe said. “As an organization you look to add depth in all the positions, because as our fans saw last year guys earn opportunities and the roster changes throughout the year. What we try to focus on as an organization and kind of our stable (of teams with the Maine Nordiques Prep Academy U18 and U16 teams) — and it’s different than some of the other teams in our league for sure — but what we try to focus in on is bringing in the best talent as possible, keeping our numbers small and (being) selective who we bring into our family.”

The team isn’t looking at filling a particular need, according to Howe, but strengthen the roster with quality players. Through the tender signings this offseason, the teams has been able to add six forwards — Kevin McGuire, Tristan Fasig, Aiden Connolly, Jack Kurrle, Sam Frechette and Tyler Gaulin , plus adding Farrell in the supplemental draft. In addition to supplemental draft picks Swift and Johnson, the Nordiques added defenseman Andrew Noel as a tender. The Nordiques tendered two goalies in Gavin Fitzpatrick and Kyle Chauvette.

The team also saw five of its 20-year-olds commit to college programs for the 2020-21 season — Noah Kane (Mercyhurst University, Division I), Trent Grimshaw (Oswego State, Division III), Ethan Prout (Williams College, Division III), Timmy Kent (Curry College, Division III) and Kevin Pitts (Utica College, Division III). Howe said at the beginning of the offseason that defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino, who has one more year of junior eligibility, will join Sacred Heart University (Division I) next season, while forward Ignat Belov, who’s committed to the University of Connecticut (Division I), will remain in junior hockey for his final season.

After spending months watching player videos and the organization deciding to cancel its predraft camp because of the pandemic, the organization was able to get some eyes on players in person the past few weeks. The NAHL has held three different combines the past few weeks. A scout went to the combine in Columbus, Ohio, Maine Nordiques Prep Academy U16 coach Cam Robichaud went to Blaine, Minnesota for a combine specifically for players born in 2004-2005. Meanwhile, Nordiques general manager Eric Soltys was in Danbury, Connecticut last week.

The three combines provided a new set of players that the team hadn’t scouted before on video this offseason.

“These were more players we didn’t know but we were able to see some who we did see (know),” Howe said. “I think for the most part, (the staff) enjoyed being back around the game. They volunteered their time to be behind some of the benches (at the combines) and they really enjoyed that. I think it’s important to get to know these players as best you can, doing everything the safest way possible. I know our coaches enjoyed being at the events and I thought the league as a whole did a great job hosting them (and) getting a lot of players exposure. We take that information to use it along with our own methods to come up with at we believe is a strong draft board.”

With seven draft picks on Tuesday, it will bring the Nordiques NAHL protected list to 30 players which is the maximum a team can have. The protected list will be trimmed to 25 players on Sept. 1.

filed under: