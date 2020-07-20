SOUTH PARIS — Celebration Barn launches its new circus camps for kids ages 6 to 12 on Saturday, Aug. 8. Children will train with professional artists at Celebration Barn, and each will receive their own circus-at-home kit so the show can go on. Small groups, social distancing and other safety measures will be in place.

Circus Fun, for ages 6 to 8, is a 75-minute morning class where kids will learn balancing tricks, scarf juggling and ways to entertain an audience at home. Circus Camp, for ages 9 to 12, is a 3.5-hour afternoon training where students will create a circus act featuring physical stunts with found objects. Participants will work with professional performers to incorporate feats of balance, theatrical movement, juggling and imagination to make an act all their own. Students will work in groups of six or fewer in all camp classes.

“Since Oxford Hill’s L.O.O.K. Program is canceled this year as a result of coronavirus, we wanted to offer kids another opportunity for creative play. Here at the barn, we have lots of space to spread out, and an incredible team of teachers. Our circus camps will offer a special way to come together, learn new things and inspire one another,” said Executive Artistic Director Amanda Huotari.

Celebration Barn’s circus camps are taught by a professional team of teaching artists. Steven Ragatz is an international touring artist and longtime juggler with Cirque du Soleil. Molly Gawler is a dancer, aerialist and musician who toured worldwide with Pilobolus Dance Theater. Amanda Huotari is an award-winning creator-performer as well as executive artistic director of Celebration Barn.

All classes take place on Saturday, Aug. 8. Registration is $25 for Circus Fun and $55 for Circus Camp, and both include a circus-at-home kit (valued at $15). Scholarship opportunities are available. Anyone interested in a scholarship should email [email protected]

Full camp details and registration link are available at www.CelebrationBarn.com. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Rte. 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road. For more information, call 207-743-8452.

