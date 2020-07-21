After watching her brother, Everett Pettengill, right, work on trying to fix her electric car, Vivien Pettengill, left, gives it a shot after he gave up and moved on to his own Tuesday afternoon as they played in front of their house in Lewiston while their mom and neighbor looked on. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
