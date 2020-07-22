UMF



FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, affordability and graduates’ positive career outcomes.

UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status.

Livermore: Gabrielle Beaudoin

Livermore Falls: Mallori Chretien, Ashley Greenleaf, Madison Lecowitch, Michael Marr, Andrew Wilcox

Readfield: Bryer Carlson, Naomi Moulton

Turner: Alexandra Brooks, Haylee Janosco, Jason Labbe, Alex Leadbetter, Damaris MacGregor, John Neary, Audrey Spear, Emily Thibodeau

Wayne: Kathryn King.

