ANDOVER – Joseph G. Parise of Andover, Maine, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born September 24, 1944, to Joseph Gustave Parise and Josephine Lantagne Parise. He graduated from Stephens High School, class of 1964. Joe volunteered for the U.S. Army. The time he spent in Vietnam, he participated in more than 25 aerial missions over hostile territory earning his Air Medal and also several others. He made lifetime friends with members of the 183rd Aviation Unit (Birddogs) attending many reunions. Joe was a Lifetime Member of the V.F.W., American Legion Post 24, and the Rumford Falls Eagles.On returning to Maine, Joe worked 40 years in the Rumford Paper Mill retiring in 2004.He spent the last 18 years with his companion Judith Richardson. Her sons Lee Richardson and Maria of Manchester, N.H. and David Richardson and Patty of Gardiner, Maine, became his family. Dennis Parise and his wife Young-Suk "Tammy" and Sharon Sinclair and her husband Thomas, were very close family members as well as many nieces and nephews.Joe is also survived by his brother Joseph "Bob" Parise and wife Carol of Rumford Point. He was predeceased by his sisters, Flora Pelletier, Anita Worthley Fournier, and Juliet Blier Tipton; brothers, Terrance Parise, Francois "Blackie" Parise, and Gerald Parise.He loved spending time at the cottage on Worthley Pond entertaining friends and family.Joe always wanted to go back to nature. When he passed, three bald eagles flew over head and we knew then he was at peace.A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.