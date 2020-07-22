TURNER – Muriel passed away at home with her family by her side on July 20, 2020. She was born on the family farm on Fish Street in Leeds. Daughter of Bertelle Morris and Ida Danforth Morris. She grew up on the farm with seven siblings and a special niece, Judy.

She attended early grade school at V.A Dean in Leeds, and then attended Leavitt Institute, graduating in 1947. Muriel then earned a teaching certificate at Farmington Normal School and taught in various elementary schools in Turner for several years. In 1949 she married Eugene Rackley Pratt and they started 70-plus years of a loving life together.

In 1956, Gene and Muriel took over ownership of the family business, Rose and Pratt Store in Turner. For over 30 years they served their community in the store. They retired in 1988 from the store-keeping business.

Muriel was happiest when she was taking care of her husband and family, three children, Russell (wife-Doni), Meredith (husband-Greg), and Robert (wife-Lisa); seven wonderful grandchildren; and 12 amazing great-grandchildren.

Muriel had such a big heart, that even with such a large family, she had a magical way of making all feel special and loved.

Muriel loved spending time and making happy memories at their family camps on Bear Pond, Moosehead Lake, and Langtown. She was an immaculate housekeeper, excellent cook and seamstress, and enjoyed keeping her flower gardens and feeding the birds that frequented them.

A celebration of Muriel’s life will be held at a later date.

