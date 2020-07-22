WILTON — The Wilton Planning Board met Thursday, June 18, to continue revising ordinances that will be placed on warrant for the proposed August 10 Town Meeting. The Wilton Selectboard hopes to finalize the date of the Town Meeting at their board meeting on Tuesday, July 21.

Residents will be voting to reject or approve the Exploding Target Ordinance, Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Ordinance and the Marijuana Ordinance. The Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor and Marijuana Ordinances are currently classified as moratoriums while the Planning Board works on drafting the proposed ordinances.

The Board refrained from approving The Honey Comb Farm’s business use application to relocate its medical caregiver operation to an adjacent building. The move would include adding a grow facility in the adjacent building’s basement.

“They both showed up and talked about what they’re planning to do, but they’ve got a little bit more information they need to provide like the plan and layout and then the modification; a little more detailed about the modifications they’re doing to the building,” Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said.

Lavin added that the Board wants to review The Honeycomb Farm’s business use application again once Wilton has voted on the Marijuana Ordinance.

