To the Editor:

The need for blood never takes a day off, not for a holiday, the perfect beach day, or even a pandemic…

The Parrot Head Club of Maine would like to thank the Bethel Inn Resort for generously providing the Conference Center for our annual July Blood Drive.

The Conference center is a perfect location for the event—the rustic fireplace entrance, perfect for registration, with room to socially distance. The open conference area is large enough to hold all of the Red Cross staff equipment, donor tables and ‘canteen’ and most importantly it’s all air-conditioned!

We’d also like to thank the Donors who took the time last Wednesday to donate blood! Because of their donations, we were able to collect 30 pints of blood – exceeding last years collection! Thankful for the Volunteers (Parrot Heads and Red Cross Volunteer) and the outstanding Red Cross Staff that make it all happen!

Of course, the real winners are the patients in need of blood. As you know, each blood donation can help save up to three lives.

We are back next July (date to be determined) – with our tropical attire at the same latitude and longitude (Bethel Inn Resort Conference Center).

Be safe, stay well and enjoy the rest of the summer.

Johannah Galgovitch

Oxford

« Previous

Next »

filed under: