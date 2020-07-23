JAY — A Dixfield man was injured Wednesday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV pulling out of a driveway on East Dixfield Road/Route 17, officer David Morin said.

Ethan Bishop, 47, was driving west toward Dixfield when an SUV driven by Michael Noia, 33, of Wilton pulled into the road to go east and struck the motorcycle, Morin said. Bishop appeared to have been thrown from the bike and landed in a ditch, he said.

Bishop was taken to a hospital, Morin said.

NorthStar EMS ambulance, Jay Fire Rescue and officer Rex Schweighofer responded to assist at the accident reported at 5:22 p.m.

