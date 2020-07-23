WATERVILLE — One man was arrested after a motor vehicle accident on Monday that sent a Jeep into the Colby College dorm on Main Street and injured a woman.

Jose Paul Rodriquez, 44, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with driving to endanger.

Sgt. Kyle McDonald said that according to witnesses at the scene, a 2000 BMW vehicle was being driven at a high rate of speed through the downtown when it collided with a minivan and a 2005 Jeep Wrangler.

The Wrangler, he said, was being parked in front of the Bill and Joan Alfond Main Street Commons. The collision sent the vehicle over the sidewalk and into the entrance of the building.

The female driver of the Jeep was taken by Delta Ambulance to the hospital, though McDonald did not know the extent of her injuries.

The extent of the damage to the building is unknown, McDonald said, but added that it did not look like the structural integrity of the building was affected, just broken doors and windows.

Waterville police responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m. Main Street was closed for about half an hour while police and rescue crews worked to piece the accident together.

