LEWISTON – Richard Leon Murphy, 52, a resident of Lewiston, formerly of Millinocket, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Millinocket, Nov. 29, 1967, the son of Floyd and Rena (Doucette) Murphy Jr. Rick attended Stearns High School and EMVTI.

Rick married his high school sweetheart, the former Sheila Giles, on Aug. 4, 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila, and son, Ty Murphy, both of Lewiston; his mother, Rena (Doucette) Murphy of Millinocket; his in-laws, Guy and Nicole Giles of Millinocket; one sister, Lori Burnatowski and husband, Kevin of Minden, Ontario; one brother-in-law, Sheldon Giles of Tucson, Ariz.; and one cousin, Jay Doucette who was like a brother to him. Also surviving are his nieces, Kaila Hutt and husband, Colin of Waterloo, Ontario, Courtney Burnatowski of Markhem, Ontario and one nephew, Murphy Burnatowski and fiancé Carmen of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

He was predeceased by his father, Floyd Murphy Jr.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral. Due to CDC guidelines all attendees are limited to no more than 50 people. Face covering, and social distancing are required. Live streaming from our website will also be available for those unable to attend.

Visitation of no more than 50 people at a time will be held Monday July 27, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Please call the funeral home at 784-4023 to register if you plan to attend the calling hours with your name and contact number.

Burial will be held privately at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lewiston.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Rick’s memory may be made to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

