DURHAM – Gregory Alan Carter, 68, of Durham, Maine, passed away on June 23, 2020.

He was born on July 15, 1951, to Helen (Hubbard) and Elwin Carter. Greg graduated from Lisbon High School in 1969.

He founded Carter Construction where he built custom homes until retirement. Greg married Kim Gott on February 15, 1975. He enjoyed reading, playing poker and cruising around in his 1969 AMC Javelin. Greg was a member of Shiloh Chapel and will be remembered for always helping a friend or family member in need.

Greg is survived by his wife, Kim; two children, Sarah Shields and Seth Carter; three grandchildren, Beckett, Logan and Lexi, brother, Douglas Carter, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Greg was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Vincent and Brett Carter.

