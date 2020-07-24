PARIS – Developer, self-made multimillionaire and racing enthusiast Bob Bahre has died at the age of 93.

Bahre grew up a farm boy in Suffield, Connecticut where he made extra money by welding trailers and building victory gardens, thought it wasn’t long until he set his sights on bigger things – mainly building houses, buying cars and racing.

Bahre purchased Oxford Plains Speedway in 1964, running it with his brother Dick Bahre and completely revitalizing racing in the area. It was under Bob’s leadership that the first Oxford 250 came to be. It began in 1974 as a 200 lap event, being expanded to 250 laps the following year.

“Bob made Oxford Plains Speedway and the Oxford 250 what they are today,” former Sun Journal sportswriter Kalle Oakes said. “His vision made racing a big deal there and turned it into a local and national destination. He was successful because he treated everybody with respect and was never too big to do the dirty work, even though he was the owner. He became a tough act to follow for everyone who has owned and managed the place.”

In racing circles, word began circulating early Friday that Bahre had died.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of my friend & mentor Bob Bahre,” racing legend Ricky Craven wrote on Twitter. “Bob had a tremendous positive influence on auto racing in New England & its trajectory into NASCAR. He built for the fans & worked for the sport! He had a Profound Impact on my Life… I will miss him.”

Bahre sold OPS in 1987 but remained and icon in the racing community. After leaving the OPS, Bahre built the New Hampshire International Speedway in Loudon. Oakes said Bahre’s timing couldn’t have been better — Bahre capitalized on the NASCAR boom of the late 80s and packing the track twice a year with 100,000 fans who came to see some of the biggest names in the sport.

Under his leadership, the track became the NASCAR circuit’s lone annual stop in New England and brought many of the sport’s top drivers to New England.

Bahre owned the NHIS until 2008 when he sold it for $340 million. He remained a consultant for the speedway long after it was sold.

A successful businessman, Bahre was said to have owned one of the finest car collections in the world, and had a yearly tradition of opening his garages to the public. He was not shy about his collection, consenting to many national and interviews about his love of cars. He also didn’t mind telling the story about each car in his collection and how it came into his possession.

“Some guys chase broads,” Bahre told the Robb Report in 2013. “I chase cars.”

He also hosted a community Christmas celebration, although last year’s was canceled due to his declining health.

Bahre built housing all over Maine, as far north as Presque Isle. He also owned several shipping centers across the state and was a 40% shareholder in the heating company C.N. Brown.

In 2006, Bahre negotiated with national hardware company Lowe’s in an attempt to bring one of their stores to Route 26 in Oxford, on land owned by Bahre and his family. The plan called for the creation of as many as 180 new jobs, but it was ultimately scuttled and Bahre blamed the Department of Environmental Protection for dragging their heels on the plan.

“There’s no question in my opinion,” Bahre said at the time. “They took so damn long. Six months. They took the whole time. In my opinion, the state does not care about jobs. Lowe’s wanted to get going now… It’s very disgusting. It’s not just our project they don’t care about.”

In 2010, Bahre and his son Gary became investment partners in Black Bear Entertainment, the company responsible for bringing a resort casino to Oxford.

Bahre lived part of the time at his home on Paris Hill, although he also had homes in other areas, including a palatial house on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, N.H. that recently sold for more than $5 million.

In 2019, Bahre was named Grand Marshal of the Oxford 250, 55 years after he bought and completely transformed the speedway and racing in Maine as a whole.

“I consider him one of the most significant figures in Maine and northern New England sports history,” Oakes said.

