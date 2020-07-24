Whenever you’re going to play golf it is important to do some stretching and warm up no matter how short of a time it is. If you don’t, you will most likely waste the first few holes of your round. Hitting some balls with an assortment of clubs is the optimum or at least hitting into a net. (Up here at Evergreen we have one by the first tee) This will get you loosened up sharp. Just as important, use the practice putting green to get the feel of the speed, hit long uphill putts then long downhill putts. Finish with some short ones, now you’re ready to go play. Have a good round.

