According to the U.S. Constitution, the right to peaceful assembly is assured, so what is happening in Seattle is not legal.

I believe that in times of a national emergency, or disaster, the president has the right to act outside the law, but he can’t cause the problem just to make use of those powers.

To those of us who saw the massive protests during the Vietnam War, what is happening now is much less commotion.

In the future, the severity of the COVID-19 mortality rate may be hard to determine now that data goes to the White House first. I’m not saying Donald Trump would lie, but after 140,000 deaths from the coronavirus (more than the casualties in World War I), I’m screaming it.

Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus

