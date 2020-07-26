Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video,

and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To elect officers for the ensuing year

Item 3: To hold a public hearing on the Mosher’s Meat and Seafood project Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Micro Enterprise Assistance program (MEA) in the amount of $30,000

Item 4: To review the proposed project agreement between the Nature Conservancy (TNC), the Atlantic Salmon Federation (ASF) and the Town of Farmington relative to the Walton’s Mill Dam Removal project (Maranda Nemeth, ASF)

Item 5: To authorize the manager to apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant for the Walton’s Mill Park Improvements project

Item 6: To approve a reduction of $5,500 in the Farmington Library’s 2020 budget request

Item 7: To consider the application of Michael MacNeil to Serve a three-year term on the Budget Committee and a one-year term as an alternate member on the Planning Board

Item 8: To approve an order pursuant to 36 M.R.S. §906, pertaining to unpaid taxes

Item 9: To approve the Minutes of July 14, 2020

Item 10: To discuss other business

Item 11: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. §405.6.A to discuss a personnel matter

« Previous

filed under: