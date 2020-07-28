Regional School Unit 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

Item 1:  Call to order

Item 2:  Pledge

Item 3:  Public comment

Item 4:  Executive session: 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of officials/appointees/employees

Item 5:  Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings:
August 4, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
August 11, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
August 25, 2020, 6:30 p.m. Only if needed

Committee Meetings:
Site visits August 17, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Operations September 1, 2020, 5:00 p.m.
Personnel & Finance September 1, 2020, 6:00 p.m.
Educational Policy September 1, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

