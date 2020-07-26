POLAND – On Thursday July 9, 2020 at age 76, Joseph Henry Lynch father, grandfather, great-grandfather and total renegade went down swinging after a very long battle with lung cancer and heart disease. We wanted Joe’s friends to know that he was with family for several months before he passed. Joe was tough as nails, some would say he had nine lives, Joe would say it was the luck of the Irish. Joe said he would rather be lucky than good.Joe was an athlete at Portland High School, he ran track, played basketball, and was the captain of his golf team. Joe had a passion for golf and had a job as a caddy at The Portland Country Club.Joe grew up in a different time, his grandparents were Irish immigrants. Joe’s father John, AKA Crackerjack, worked as a longshoremen raising eight kids with his wife Ann. Joe had a career as a boiler maker, building and repairing boilers primarily in paper mills. This career took Joe and his family to many spectacular places in New England. This is how our family became connected with Baxter State Park. Joe lost his sister Kathy at an early age and helped raised her two daughters Kristine and Maureen. He lost his youngest brother Eddie and his older sisters Joanie and Ann. He is survived by his brothers Ray and Jim and his sister Maureen.Joe had a passion for the outdoors and he fulfilled his dream of tenting in Alaska. He loved fishing and sitting in a quiet spot with the newspaper or a good book. He shared his passions of fishing and camping with his children Colleen, Chris, and Peggy. He also taught his grandson Patrick. Joe did get to spend some time at the lake and beach with his great-grandson Lucas. Most people that know Joe will tell you that Joe was the kind of guy to give you the shirt off his back. Joe was a thoughtful conversationalist and a great listener. Joe also loved race horses, shooting pool, watching New England sports.His immediate family will be having a small celebration of life off the Golden Road. We set up a Facebook group called Joseph Henry Lynch Celebration of Life to share pictures and memories. Please visit and share your pictures and stories. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:Beacon Health at http://www.newbeacon.org/services/kindredathomefoundation They were a blessing to Joe and his family during his final days

