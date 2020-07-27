LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its online education center classes for August. All classes are held virtually or telephonically at this time. Classes are free, unless noted.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 or 25; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. A 30-minute class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus online classes or to stay connected with friends and family. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.

Medicare Made Simple: At your convenience; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; online video. Receive a prerecorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices.

Healthy Habits and Positive Mindsets: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13; unstructors, Erick Schadler and MOTS, and Erin McCall, OTR/L, University of Southern Maine Occupational Therapy Department; Zoom. Discuss with occupational therapy students how daily activities, routines, and roles can live a meaningful day full of positivity. Discussion topics include daily goal setting, time management, healthy coping strategies, strengthening social connections and positive emotions.

Introduction to Self-Employment: From noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19; instructor, New Ventures Maine; online. The one-session workshop will help decide if self-employment is the right choice. The class covers the pros and cons of owning a business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan and resources available to help.

Crafting with Corinne: At your convenience, Wednesday, Aug. 26; instructor, Corinne Saindon; prerecorded video/instructions; no fee for August. Create two cards for men. All material are provided except the adhesive. There will be 10 kits available. Material pick-up will be arranged with SeniorsPlus staff.

All About Advance Directives: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27; instructor, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice Staff; Zoom. Explore worries and wishes in relationship to healthcare decision-making. Review the Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form toward taking the next step in advance care planning.

Total Strength and Balance: From 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays; or 11:30 to 12:10 or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays; instructor, Linn Morin; Facebook; $25 a month (begins Aug. 3 until in-person can resume). Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. To register or for more information, call Morin at 207-523-9055.

Healthy Living for ME Workshops: HL4ME has launched multiple virtual programs, including Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW, Better Health Now with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health Now with Chronic Pain toolkit, and our Living Well workshops.

Register for classes by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center or the Facebook page.

