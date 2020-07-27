PORTLAND — The University of Southern Maine, which has campuses in Portland, Gorham and Lewiston, announces area students who have been named to the 2020 Spring semester dean’s list for their high academic achievement. To achieve the honor of being named to the dean’s list, USM full-time undergraduate students must have completed 12 credit hours or more (with a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits excluding required, program-specific pass/fail credits) and have received a grade point average of 3.6 or above.

Androscoggin County

Auburn: Bri Hull, Megan Farrington, Noah Franklin, Brynn Davis, Muna Abdi, Maggie Wheelan, Alex Strout, Anna Mahanor, Devki, Gelder, Destiny Lizotte, Abdir Hussen, Hannah Footer, Sadio Aden, Degan Guled, Ray Spencer, Emily Bourgoin, Jake McLoughlin, Ethan Brown, Emelia Krapovicky, Brandon Pelletier, Hebo Ennaw, Emily Hotham, Anita Lenardis, Nicholas Gammaitoni, Bri Cote, Faith Robinson, Mackenzie Heathco, Bethany Latulippe, Johana Jimenez and Casay Mohamed.

Durham: Anna Labbe, Amanda Myron, Eliza Norton, James Saucier, Maddie Fleenor and Abbye Koenig.

Greene: Danielle Teacutter, David Buckley, Hannah Deblois and Brooke Laliberte.

Leeds: Abby Buswell.

Lewiston: Nairus Abdullahi, Nina Caron, Dakota Tibbetts, Ryan Courbron, Michael Schlotterbeck, Millie Barnard, Hannah Koval, Sophie Messina, Wilsan Mohamed, Daisy Pelletier, Ashley Eng, Sydney Usher, Fatuma Mohamed, Ifrah Assoweh, Isha Kasai, Kadra Elmi, Kristina Blais, Andrew Starkey, Jacob Ouellette, Evan Cox, Taylor Crowell, Hodan Musse, Chris Brown, Asma Omar, David Schlotterbeck, Nicole Bouyea, Ibrahim Armed, Amanda Bouffard, Aicha Omar, Steven Teruel, Khadijiah Kagoni, Rahmo Sheikh, Tawane Sheikh, Natalie Good, Shania Morin, Kaitlynn Morse, Ashlee Croyle, Morgan Eliasen, Sheri Wagg and Taylor Chamberlain.

Lisbon: Shana Bennett, Nicholas Harriman and Jane Fusaro.

Lisbon Falls: Reilly Johnson, Petrit Kendezi, Bridget Rowley, Taylor Feehan, Jake Angelico and Elise Chase.

Livermore: William Brenner, Bailey St. Pierre and Evelyn Castonguay.

Livermore Falls: Amanda Ricci.

Mechanic Falls: Samantha Halmos, Tracey Stoner and Sean Stoner.

Minot: Libby Bertrand and Angie Dubois.

Poland: Sigrid Sibley, Samantha Ryerson, Sarah Owens, Josh Landry, Hannah Kenison, Brooke Martin, Madeline New, Mariah Lobley, Corey Peaco, Craig Beaucage and Adrien Melanson.

Sabattus: Latesa Clark, Shawn Adams, Lexi Fuller, Elizabeth, Belch and Kyra Gamache.

Turner: Katherine Manchester, Averi Verney, Lauren Manchester, Sage Landry, Tessa Wadsworth, Matt Brown, Tia Wadsworth and Heaven Russell.

Wales: Adam Mooney and Hayden Spencer.

Cumberland County

Bridgton: Travis Harden, Anne Meroney and Kamran Dettling.

Naples: Georgia Shanks, Morgan Kendall, Doug Banks and Meghan Harmon.

New Gloucester: Devon Plummer, Paige Lane, Benjamin Paquette, Elisabeth Seliga, Abby McNeice and Kinder Sinclair.

Franklin County

Coplin Plantation: Reed Stevens.

Farmington: Kayla Kenney, Denver Crockett and Eleanor DeCarolis.

Jay: Will Thornton, Lauren Cornelio, Nate Steele and Hallie Pike.

Rangeley: Amber Morrill.

Strong: Arianna Gordon and Shannon Monahan.

Wilton: Nate Moore and Caitlin Zamboni.

Kennebec County

Fayette: Aaron Frost.

Monmouth: Sara DeMello, Maddie Stevens and Becca Jordan.

Wayne: Simon Burch.

Oxford County

Andover: Lisa Gammon.

Bethel: Coburn Bubier and Chris Chappie.

Brownfield: Kristen Chipman and Stacy McAllister.

Bryant Pond: Cameron Rothwell.

Buckfield: Hunter Foss and Jessica Monahan.

Carthage: Gus Brown.

Denmark: Maddie Choyce.

Fryeburg: Alex Ouellette, Melissa Palzewicz, Brevin Mutrie, Hannah Perry and Ethan Jordan.

Greenwood: Savannah Vermette, Aaron Vermette and Danessa Macdonald.

Hiram: Ciara Neidlinger.

Lovell: Josie Zvelebilova.

Norway: Bree Ney, Rodney Bean and Ian Gilleland.

Otisfield: Ailie Phillips, Jayne Pearson and Kristen Gardner.

Oxford: Aundrea Olson, Abby Spinhirn and Emily Starr.

Peru: Kaiya Martin and Danielle Lemay.

Porter: Brynn Hink and Casey Enos.

Rumford: Jacob Simard, Anna Dunbar and Abby Mazza.

South Paris: Janek Luksza.

Sweden: Ryan Fowler.

West Paris: Kristina Wilson.

« Previous