What is happening to this country?

The book “The Naked Communist,” written by W. Cleon Skousen, lists the history of Marxism and the 45 steps for achieving communism in the United States. It was written in 1958, more than 60 years ago, but the goals sound ominous. Here are just some:

#6 Provide American aid to all nations, including communist nations.

#15 Capture one of the political parties in the U.S.

#17 Get control of the education system.

#20 Infiltrate the press.

#27 Replace “revealed” religion with “social “ religion.

#28 Eliminate prayer in the public schools.

#29 Discredit the Constitution.

#30 Discredit the American Founding Fathers.

#38 Transfer the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies.

#40 Discredit the family as an institution.

#42 Create the impression that violence is a legitimate form of protest.

We must wake up to what is happening now in this country. The Marxists’ long term plan is to “fundamentally transform” this country. Many of the Marxists’ goals have already been achieved and others are in the process.

The voting public can stop this only by electing representatives who are willing to fight for our constitutional republic.

George Mathews, Auburn