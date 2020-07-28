LEWISTON – Rita (Moreau) Janelle passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, just eight days before her 96th birthday. She was a resident at Clover Manor in Auburn where she had lived for the last five years.

Rita was born in Lewiston, on July 23, 1924, the daughter of Adelard and Mathilda (Boucher) Moreau.

She was the oldest of seven children and attended Lewiston Public Schools (Barkerville Elementary and Frye School). She loved participating in 4-H activities as a child, especially sewing, learning animal care and socializing.

In August 1942, she married Raynaldo “Ray” Janelle of Lewiston. They were married 66 years and worked together in the summers managing dining rooms in Boothbay Harbor, at the Auburn Colony in Harpswell and at Camp Tekakwitha in Leeds. She took great pride in her work as a cook and cafeteria manager at St. Peter’s School, Liberty Mutual, and later at St. Joseph’s School. She loved seeing, feeding and serving the young children and did so for over 45 years. She also ran the bean suppers at St. Peter’s School, where she often fed over 600 people each month. Her cinnamon rolls were a daily favorite at her son’s restaurant in Gardiner.

Rita is best remembered for her nurturing ways among family. She loved to have large, festive gatherings at her home and was known as “the favorite aunt.” In her spare time Rita enjoyed sewing, knitting, and rocking on her porch.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Raynaldo; two sons, “Junior” at age two, and Raynaldo “Butch” this past January; and five siblings, Robert, Roger, Bert, Donald, and Irene “Sister Marie Sarto.” She is survived by her daughter, Joline Bilodeau (Roger), of Auburn and her son Donald Janelle (Leslie) of El Dorado Hills, Calif.; a sister, Patricia Cook (Don), of Garden Grove, Calif.; Seven grandchildren, Robert Bilodeau, Rachel Phillips, Jason and Spencer Janelle, Jennifer Warren, Kimberly Clapp, and Michael Janelle; and nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Riley, Charlotte, Londyn, Sophie, Meagan, Emily, Logan, and Mitchell.

A private family service was held with an internment at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. The family would also like to thank the staff and friends at Clover Manor and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their excellent, supportive care of Rita.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your prayers in remembrance of Rita.

