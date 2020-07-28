LEWISTON – Elizabeth B. Perrin, 95, of Lewiston passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.

She was born in Vassalboro on November 20, 1924, the daughter of Levi and Florida Corriveau Lemieux. She worked at Carleton Woolen Mill and Bolster Heights for many years and also earned her CNA certification. Spending time with family, playing guitar and organ, going to the beach, traveling, and being active in her church and faith were her passions in life.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Sally Major and husband Larry; eight grandchildren: Larry Major, Greg Major, Nicole King and husband Mike, Pheap Kielpinski and husband Joe, Jason LaFlamme, Erika LaFlamme, Brynne Ouellette and husband Kim, and Candice LaFlamme; eight great- grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; her brother, Joseph Lemieux; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rosaire LaFlamme, who passed away early in their marriage; second husband, Ralph Perrin; son, William LaFlamme; brothers: Peter, Philip, Alfred, Norbert, and Benedict Lemieux; and sisters: Sister Mary Madeline Lemieux, Sister Mary Virginia Lemieux, Josephine Bouthot, Virginia Duncan, and Catherine Lord.

A funeral mass will be held at Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. by invitation for family and close friends as it is limited to 50 people with masks being required.

