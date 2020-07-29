MONMOUTH – Theater at Monmouth has cooked up a streaming series for anyone missing the thrill of live theater: “The Fairy & Folk Tales for Families Series” is a virtual program that features four reboots of TAM Family Show and Page to Stage Tour world premiere classics that you can watch from home. Tickets are by donation and a link to access the YouTube video will be sent via email. Each production premieres on a Friday afternoon and will remain available until the following Thursday at midnight, so you can watch as many times as you like.

The Fairy & Folk Tales for Families Series features some of TAM’s favorite productions offering audiences opportunities to experience a little bit of live theater from the safety of their homes until we can all safely gather together in theaters across the state. TAM artistic director explained the mission behind the series, “We’re all missing the opportunity to gather together and share in the joy and laughter that a group of young people generate while seeing favorite fairy of folk tale come to life onstage. We realized we could bring that joy to families this summer online. It’s our gift to the community for all they’ve done to support TAM throughout the years.”

The series kicks off with Margery Williams’ classic “The Velveteen Rabbit” streaming July 31-Aug. 6; next, Ruth Stiles Gannet’s “My Father’s Dragon” Aug. 7-13; followed by “The True Story of Little Red” from Charles Perreault from Aug. 14-20; and, finally, “The Fool of the World and The Flying Ship” from Aug. 21-27. All plays were adapted by Dawn McAndrews for TAM’s Page to Stage Tours and Family Show Summer Series.

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” premiered in Summer 2013 directed by Brooke Edwards.

A young boy receives a stuffed velveteen rabbit on Christmas morning and plays with and admires it until the rabbit becomes the boy’s favorite toy of all. “Real isn’t how you are made,” says the rabbit’s friend, The Rocking Horse, “It’s a thing that happens to you. When a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but REALLY loves you, then you become REAL.”

“The Velveteen Rabbit” featured Hannah Daly as the title character, Nick Sutton as The Boy, Simon Kiser as Rocking Horse/ Wild Rabbit/ Gardener, Aislinn Kerchaert as Nana/ Wood Lion/ Fairy, and Ardarius Blakely as Robby the Robot/Wild Rabbit/ The Doctor. Set design by Stacey Koloski, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, lighting design by Xi Chen, sound design by Rew Tippin. This play was presented as TAM’s Page to Stage Tour in 2016.

“My Father’s Dragon,” produced in Summer 2017 directed by Adam P. Blais.

Elmer Elevator hears about the plight of a poor mistreated baby dragon, he packs his knapsack and stows away on a ship headed for Wild Island. Nothing will stop Elmer from rescuing the dragon! With the help of two dozen pink lollipops, rubber bands, chewing gum, and a fine-toothed comb, Elmer outwits the fiercest of beasts and saves the day.

“My Father’s Dragon” featured Mike Dolan as Elmer Elevator, Emery Lawrence as Mother/ Monkey/ Lion, Ben Shaw as Narrator/ Gorilla/ Ship Captain, Mackenzie Shaw as Cat/ Dragon/ Monkey/ Tortoise, and CJ Stewart as Sailor/ Rhino/ Tortoise. Set design by Stacey Koloski, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, lighting design by Daniel Brodhead, sound design by Grey Conderman. This play originally premiered as TAM’s Page to Stage Tour in 2014.

“The True Story of Little Red,” premiered for Page to Stage Spring 2015 and directed by Max Waszak.

We all know the story of Little Red, who set off through the woods to bring sick Grammy some bread. But what if Red wasn’t so sweet, and Grammy not helpless but strong, the Woodsman a bully, and the Wolf the top dog? So how do we know which version of the story is true? In this world premiere tale, we’ll leave that decision up to you.

“The True Story of Little Red” Page to Stage Tour featured Carissa Meagher as Little Red; Ian Kramer as The Wolf, Jamie Beth Weist as Granny, and Will Connell as The Woodsman. Set design by Stacey Koloski, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, and lighting design by Jim Alexander. This play was produced as TAM’s Family Show in Summer 2018.

“The Fool of the World and the Flying Ship,” produced Summer 2015 and directed by Ian Carlsen.

Few people had faith in the Fool of the World. But the Fool of the World was determined to prove everyone wrong. When the Czar declares he will marry his daughter to the man who brings him a flying ship, the Fool sets off on an adventure to change his life. Along the way he learns the power of believing in yourself, the value of friendship, and the importance of following your dreams.

“The Fool of the World and The Flying Ship” featured Andy Blaustein as The Fool; Michael Dix Thomas as Boris/ Czar/ Archer/ Strawman; Leighton Samuels as Sergei/ Chamberlain/ Hopper; Erica Murphy as Narrator/ Sophia; and Olivia Williamson as Mother/ Listener/ Glutton. Set design by Stacey Koloski, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by JM Pratt, sound design by Rew Tippin. This play originally premiered as TAM’s Page to Stage Tour in 2012.

TAM has provided literature-based education programs in schools and community centers since the Theater’s founding. Page to Stage brings adaptations of classic literature to students in grades pre-k-8 to deepen understanding of, appreciation for, and connection to great literature. The primary objectives are to build analytical and literacy skills, to inspire imaginative thinking, and to foster a deeper understanding of our world through the timeless themes of classic literature. Each summer, TAM presents a play for the very young and the young at heart. Based on classic folktales and fairy tales, TAM Family Shows provide a door to access the world of classic literature. Adaptations are text-based; five to eight portray all the characters and, using costumes and minimal props, we engage young imaginations to develop a life-long love of classic literature and live performance.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre’s mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic literature through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.

For more information, call (207) 933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

