NORWAY — Stephens Memorial Hospital is excited to welcome new Registered Nurse graduates: Zachary Bell, Allison Mains, Emily Morrison, India Orino and Grace Stover to the New Graduate RN Program at Stephens Memorial Hospital.

The program is a formal 12-week New Graduate Nurse Development Program led by Erin Olmstead, RN, BSN, Clinical Nurse Educator, designed for students who recently graduated and passed their NCLEX exam. This program provides comprehensive orientation designed to encourage increased confidence and competence, including a blend of classroom and clinical experience with a preceptor-led clinical.

Orientation occurs on both day and night shifts. Upon completion of the twelve weeks, additional orientation may be completed to prepare new nurses for specialty areas. Immediately following the orientation period, new graduate nurses will be enrolled in our Transition to Practice Support Program and Mentoring Program, which lasts for one-two years. These programs have been developed to benefit the new graduate in many ways including feeling supported and valued within the unit and at SMH, gaining a better understanding of the unit and the values, mission and culture, increased job satisfaction, increased personal satisfaction, and functioning at a higher level of practice.

To learn more about nursing opportunities at Stephens Memorial Hospital, or within the MaineHealth system visit careersatmainehealth.org, then click on the “Nursing” category.

Stephens Memorial Hospital is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities we serve. We are part of the MaineHealth system, Maine’s largest integrated health system of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations, working together to make our communities the healthiest in America. Visit Stephens Memorial Hospital online at wmhcc.org or follow us on Facebook.com/StephensMemorialME.

