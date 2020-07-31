Just past the halfway point of the Tabers Lakeside Stand and Golf Center Monday Night League, there have been five different winners across two divisions as the number of mini golfers of all ages and abilities continues to grow.

In Week 4 action on July 27, Dan Brochu and Ken Daigle were the co-winners of the open event, each firing an 85 over two rounds on the lakeside circuit.

Jackson Corey edged Hayden Avery, 97-99, to earn his second consecutive victory in the junior division. Avery won the first two weeks in the junior division.

In the open division, Justin Pelletier has two wins, carding a 77 in Week 1 and an 83 in Week 2. Brochu won Week 3, also with an 83.

Nathan Fournier sits in fourth position overall in the open division after four weeks, followed closely by Kyle Labrecque and Adam Robinson in fifth and sixth place.

In addition to the weekly winners, The Pedro O’Hara’s prize for most improved golfer from Week 3 to Week 4 went to Bill Buzza, who was 19 strokes better in Week 4. And the Fran’s Restaurant prize for most holes in one in Week 4 went to Caleb Staples. He had three holes in one in Week 4.

The league will culminate in the sixth annual Maine Mini Golf Open at Tabers on Sunday, Aug. 16. All league events, as well as the Maine Mini Golf Open, are open to the public and players of all abilities are encouraged to join in the fun. For more information, contact Justin at [email protected], or sign up at the golf shack at Tabers.

« Previous