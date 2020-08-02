If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had a record number of correct entries for last week’s mystery photo, so it was no mystery for most readers who recognized either the State Police barracks on Route 26 in Gray in the background or the mask wearing moose in the foreground. We didn’t disqualify anyone for identifying the moose being from the Gray Animal Farm as it was called this for many years when many of our entrants last visited before the name changed to Maine Wildlife Park relatively recently. Our winner, Fern Bosse, of Norway, wrote: “This is the moose at the corner of rt. 26 and Game Farm Road in Gray at the entrance of The Gray Wildlife Park. We have taken our children, grand-children, and now great-grand-children there over many years. Many wonderful family memories have been made there for so many people.”

