If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
We had a record number of correct entries for last week’s mystery photo, so it was no mystery for most readers who recognized either the State Police barracks on Route 26 in Gray in the background or the mask wearing moose in the foreground. We didn’t disqualify anyone for identifying the moose being from the Gray Animal Farm as it was called this for many years when many of our entrants last visited before the name changed to Maine Wildlife Park relatively recently. Our winner, Fern Bosse, of Norway, wrote: “This is the moose at the corner of rt. 26 and Game Farm Road in Gray at the entrance of The Gray Wildlife Park. We have taken our children, grand-children, and now great-grand-children there over many years. Many wonderful family memories have been made there for so many people.”
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Donald Trump takes self-pity to new low
-
Varsity Maine
Tight supply of high school officials faces a new foe: A pandemic
-
Business
New food truck app steers consumers to meals and snacks
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: August 2
-
Maine
Fatal shark attack shakes sense of security along Maine coast