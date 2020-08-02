Jennifer Johnson, left, leads an outdoor yoga class Sunday morning at Elmhurst Farm in Monmouth. Because of COVID-19 concerns, students are required to bring their own yoga mats and maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone not from their household. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Monmouth Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles