100 Years Ago: 1920

Holman F. Day, Maine’s famous novelist and poet was here last week on route to St. Beaupre, Canada, where he was to attend a Catholic carnival which took place there Monday, says Skowhegan correspondent. The trip was being made to enable him to get scenes for a book which he is now writing. While at the Somerset County seat, Mr. Day called on sheriff John H. Mooers, being friends in their boyhood having been brought up in the same neighborhood In Vassalboro.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Leeds-Greene-Turner Summer Enrichment Program will enter its final week, Monday. The program is sponsored by the University of Maine and Maine School Administrative District and enrollment was open to all children finishing the second grade. Operating on a day-camp type schedule the children have enjoyed crafts, games, field trips, and many have received tutoring in reading skills, They have visited Bradbury Mountain State Park, Fort Western, the State museum and were conducted on a tour of the State House. They will visit the Sea Aquarium in Boston Tuesday. The three week program will conclude with a picnic at Popham Beach, Friday.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Moviegoers in Franklin County soon will have an expanded variety of films to see at the new theater in which John Moore owns. Moore, owner of the two-screen State Theatre on Broadway in Farmington is building a five-screen theater in the Front Street area, at the site of an old narrow gauge railroad yard. He will close the State Theatre when he opens his new movie house in September. “The whole idea is to have the variety of products,” he said of his new venture. It will be called Narrow Gauge Cinemas. The movie house is designed after 19th century rural depots with an ell and overhang flanking each side of the main structure. He built his new surround theater to look like a train depot town, because of a sense of local history.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

