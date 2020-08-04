Citizens should consider more than Susan Collins’ votes that favor big corporations and the wealthy, rather than normal Maine citizens. The control of the U.S. Senate may also be at stake.

A Collins win may mean that the Senate stays in Republican hands, thusly allowing their rubber stamp approval of radical right-wing judges to lifetime appointments whose decisions could have negative impacts on the public for decades.

Think about it.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

