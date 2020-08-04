WOODLAND – Elinor (Bickford) Hjulstrom, 87, passed away on July 18, 2020, at her home of nearly 62 years at the family potato farm in Woodland. Elinor was born at her grandparents’ home in Poland, Maine on Feb. 3, 1933, the daughter of David and Margaret (Edwards) Bickford. She graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn in 1951, and Farmington Teachers College in 1955. Elinor taught in elementary schools in South Berwick, Auburn, and then for many years at Woodland Consolidated School in Woodland. Elinor married Marlo Hjulstrom in 1958. They were married for over 45 years. She was predeceased by her husband, her siblings: twin sister, Evelyn Poulin, Barbara Dudley, and Andrew Bickford. She is survived by her two children, Darlene Doherty and husband, James, of Lubec, and Craig Hjulstrom of Woodland, grandchildren, Erik and Seth Doherty, a niece, Diane Gnuschke, and nephews David White and Robert Dudley. A graveside service will be held Aug. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the New Sweden cemetery. Arrangements by Mockler Funeral Home, Caribou. http://www.mocklerfuneralhome.com

