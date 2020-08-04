LEWISTON – Born in Lewiston October 11, 1952. To all those who knew my dear wife; she died on July 21, 2020. Her fight with illness was long, and brave. At the end she did pass quickly and still braver than I. She leaves us knowing she taught her family well.

She is survived by her husband, Norm Rioux, children; Crystal Lailer and husband Bill, William Rioux, sister; Rejeanne Caron, and Grandchildren; Steven, Alec, Levi, and Ulrich.

She was a dedicated worker, she received awards, and was held in high regard by her peers. She loved to cook for others and to me was of chef status. She achieved a second degree black belt in Karate and won several tournament competitions. She had many more life experiences and did them with whole heartedness.

We will miss her and find it difficult to move forward without her.

To my dear wife; “when you get to heaven my love, speak highly of me so I may see you again.”

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

